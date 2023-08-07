Cape Town taxi strike: One dead after motorist fights back and fires shots at stone throwers on N2

Police are investigating a case of murder after someone died on Monday morning when a motorist fought back and fired shots at assailants pelting stones at cars on Airport Approach Road, the road leading to Cape Town International Airport. This comes as mini bus taxis blockaded the road on Monday morning amid the ongoing taxi strike.

“An individual was shot dead, and three others injured after a motorist was pelted with stones on Airport Approach,” Western Cape police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said. “The driver responded to the attack by firing several shots. “As a result, a death and three injuries were recorded.

“A murder and attempted murder cases are being investigated.” Potelwa said the identity of the deceased person was yet to be determined. According to Potelwa, the incident has further compounded efforts to clear the road.

“Police in the Western Cape have deployed a heavy contingent of police officials in response to mini bus taxis that were blocking Airport Approach from early morning. “SAPS deployments, with the City of Cape Town’s metro police, law enforcement and traffic services, are deployed at identified hotspots. “Additional forces, including air support, are en route to a number of locations where traffic interruptions and other incidents have been reported,” Potelwa added.

Cape Town International Airport has, meanwhile, advised that its call centre was working with a reduced staff complement amid the strike. On Monday, the City’s enforcement agencies said they had made at least 35 arrests amid ongoing taxi violence. “At 5.30am, approximately 30 taxis blocked the N2 inbound at Borcherd’s Quarry – enforcement services started making arrests shortly after, with Metro Police officers also reporting that they came under fire at the location, but no injuries were reported,” said mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith.