Cape Town – With South Africa at the forefront of developments in the endoscopic gynaecological field, Cape Town will be the stage for the first endoscopic gynaecology conference. The conference is a joint initiative by the SA Society for Reproductive Medicine and Gynaecological Endoscopy (Sasreg), the International Society for Gynaecological Endoscopy and the European Society of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy.

The conference will take place at the CTICC from April 13.

The Eugin Fertility Clinic said gynaecological endoscopy was a surgical discipline which used optical instruments specially designed to help diagnose the most frequent female disorders and pathologies such as some infertility problems, small vaginal haemorrhages or endometrial polyps, among others.

Gynaecological endoscopy employs hysteroscopy and laparoscopy for these purposes.

The discipline has been made possible by the advancements in technology.

The conference will see about 1 000 gynaecologists gathering to discuss developments in the field.

Conference co-chairperson Professor Igno Siebert said the development of endoscopy, coupled with the use of robotics, had revolutionised gynaecological surgery.

“This is the first time that a joint meeting of this kind has been held - it is unique that we are bringing the biggest endoscopic societies in Europe and the biggest society in Africa, Sasreg, and hosting a conference together. This has never been attempted before, so we are really breaking new ground.”

Siebert said it was a clear recognition from international colleagues that South Africa was one of the leading countries in this field.

“It removes so many of the possible complications associated with open surgery. It has cost-saving benefits, too - the patient recovers more quickly and needs less time off work.

"And from both a training and medico-legal point of view, the entire procedure can be documented because it is all carried out using cameras. This is a huge advantage.”

The conference will include live endometriosis surgery, which will be carried out at the Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital and showcase “The Visitor” - a modem in the theatre which is used to link with other consultants or doctors in training.

Sasreg president Suleiman Hylen said he was very excited about the event and added that they would ensure there was something for everyone at the conference.

“Our aim, as the conference title says, is to take this meeting beyond 2019, to be an integral part of the progress that is happening in the world.”

He said South Africa was one of only five African countries that actively provide endoscopic treatment. It was also available in Zimbabwe, Namibia, Kenya and Nigeria.

“Our dream is that this conference will provide the catalyst for us to start speaking with a unified voice.”

