Cape Town tourism ombudsman to probe racism allegation at guest house









A couple say they were asked to leave a De Wet Road guest house in Bantry Bay. Photo: Twitter Cape Town – The City’s Tourism Ombudsman is set to probe an alleged racist incident involving a group of friends from Johannesburg who were told to leave a Bantry Bay guest house on Friday. In a tweet that has gone viral Nonyameko Myeki, 28, using the handle @nyamsiem, accused rental management service airManaged of racism following their being told to leave the affluent Atlantic seaboard guest house on 31 De Wet Road. Myeki said the group had paid R9 000 for holiday accommodation elsewhere, but due to a geyser burst Rennies Travel had informed them that the alternative accommodation in Bantry Bay was arranged. They had booked the initial accommodation through Rennies Travel. The Bantry Bay guest house was managed by airManaged, she said.

“When we arrived on Thursday evening there was no one waiting for us and we got a hold of the owner with the help of the security. airManaged the next morning talked about a R900 due fee, which we knew nothing about, but they wouldn’t accept payment from us.

“The owner arrived and they spoke outside where my friend overheard the owner say he would prefer it if black people didn’t stay there,” she said.

Myeki said that despite their protests against leaving, the agents would not budge, and gave them an hour to leave the premises.

The doors were locked behind them, she said.

She said she and her friends were still reeling from the experience.

Approached for comment, airManaged said: “There was an outstanding amount on the booking that was due to be taken at check-in.

"When we checked the guests in at 1am, the guests were not willing to pay the balance.

“Our policy is to deny access to the property if the booking is not fully paid for.

“Due to the fact that it was 1am, we offered the guest to stay the night and leave the next day.”

airManaged said they were under strict instructions by the owner to follow their policy, and at no point was any decision made based on the guests’ race.

Mayco member for economic opportunities and asset management James Vos said the City was appalled by allegations of racism.

“We view this matter in a very serious light and will refer it to the Tourism Ombudsman for immediate investigation.

"Racism has no place in the tourism industry and should be condemned by all,” he said.

ANC provincial spokesperson Yonela Diko weighed in, saying the party found the incident deplorable and a reflection of pervasive racial prejudice in the Western Cape.

Cape Times