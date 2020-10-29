Cape Town traffic cop probed for ‘demanding’ bribe from Zimbabwean

Cape Town - A City of Cape Town traffic officer is being investigated for allegedly demanding a bribe from a Zimbabwean, threatening to have him detained for having “fraudulent” documents. Percy Moyo, 32, said his personal documents were confiscated and kept at the Brackenfell traffic department on Monday, and he was detained. Police spokesperson FC van Wyk said: “This office can confirm that a 32-year-old male from Happy Valley, Blackheath, was detained on Monday morning on a charge of fraud.” Moyo said he went to the traffic department to renew his licence. “The traffic department took my passport, my driving licence, my ID card from my home country. I went to the traffic department because I wanted to renew my PDP. The traffic cop took my documentation and said they were fraudulent; the lady demanded money,” he said.

Moyo, who delivers animal feed, claimed that when he went to get his ID, he was detained by a traffic officer.

“I sent R2000 to the cop. The traffic cop wanted a R1000 top-up to get my documentation. That traffic cop took me to Brackenfell on Monday. They took me to the police station because they didn’t want to give me my documentation.”

On a voice recording shared with the Cape Times, Moyo is apparently heard pleading for his documents, while a voice alleged to be that of the female officer demands a further R1000: “I need the R1000 otherwise they are going to take you completely off driving in this country and also, you gonna face a prison charge.”

Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said: “The City views any allegations of impropriety against staff members in a very serious light. While we were not aware of these specific allegations, Cape Town Traffic Service has already instituted an investigation since the information was relayed to the department.

“Bribery is a crime, and the City advises the complainant to lay a charge with the South African Police Service so that the matter may be investigated.

“The City will continue its internal probe into the matter in the interim,” Bosman said.

Cape Times