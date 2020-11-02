Cape Town traffic police arrest 17 drag racers for driving under influence of alcohol

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's traffic service said it has arrested 23 drag racers, of which 17 were under the influence of alcohol, at the weekend. In a street racing operation on Sunday in Sea Point and Bellville, officers arrested seven suspects: five for driving under the influence of alcohol and two for reckless driving. On Saturday in a similar operation in Durbanville, 14 suspects were arrested, of which 12 were driving under the influence of alcohol. Safety and security mayco member JP Smith said it was concerning that nearly 80% of illegal street racers arrested were drunk drivers. “Racing is an illegal and dangerous activity. To add alcohol into the mix is downright criminal and irresponsible. It's a blatant disregard for the law and the lives of other road users.

“These figures are alarming as we head into the holiday season. I urge motorists not to become complacent about their road safety, and as fatigued as they may be about the message, do not drive drunk under any circumstance. I also call on our motoring public to not allow impaired drivers behind the wheels of their vehicles. The annual carnage on our roads has to stop,” said Smith.

Meanwhile the metro police department netted 81 suspects on a range of charges, including the possession of drugs and contact-related crimes.

They also issued 2 769 fines.

On Sunday, swift reaction to a tip-off by officers attached to the Special Operations Unit about illegal drug activities paid off, leading to the nabbing of suspects.

“Upon arrival, several suspects ran into Delmonte Court in Bellville. Officers followed them into a flat on the top floor, where they were arrested along with several more men using khat. Officers confiscated 109 parcels of khat valued at R1 600,” said Smith.

Cape Times