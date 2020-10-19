Cape Town train commuters left stranded again

Cape Town – Train commuters in Cape Town have once more been forced to seek alternative transport this morning. Metrorail has temporarily suspended services on its Southern, Cape Flats and Northern lines due to technical difficulties, which included telecommunication and signal failure problems. ’’Our service is disrupted this morning due to technical challenges. Our technicians are on-site to address the situation. ’’The service on the SouthernLineCT is therefore temporarily suspended until further notice. ’’NorthernLineCT will also be affected. No trains will operate from Kraaifontein to Cape Town. Trains departing from Cape Town will turn around at Bellville station until further notice.

’’Commuters affected with the service disruption are advised to make use of alternative transport,“ Metrorail said in a statement.

’’Commuters are therefore advised to make use of alternative transport. Further updates will follow.’’

In an update around 9am, it was indicated the train service from Cape Town to Kraaifontein via Monte Vista will operate as scheduled to Kraaifontein.

Metrorail has had to contend with billions of rand in damage to its infrastructure due to vandalism.

A disenchanted Facebook user posted: ’’It is really disappointing to hear you’re avoiding the fact that Metrorail does not exist any more due to corruption.

’’Instead you are using a vandalism to protect the big crooks. Hence vandalism took place after the criminals noticed that Metrorail was in ICU already .

Another social media user said: ’’Why did the DA not speak up earlier and prevent this from happening?

’’I know the railways are ANC but the DA says nothing now there is no alternative but for taxis to take over and the DA says nothing about that too? It is like the DA and ANC are one and the same.’’

Cape Times