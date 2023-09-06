Cape Town vehicle theft ‘mastermind’ arrested in Eerste River

A 37-year-old man accused of being the mastermind behind a spate of motor vehicle theft is expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Friday. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said officers acted on a tip-off when they found four stolen vehicles at an address in Fairfield Street, Penhill, Eerste River.

The vehicles were stolen in Somerset West, Milnerton, Mfuleni and Claremont, said Twigg. “Efforts by the Western Cape police to address theft of motor vehicles in the province yielded positive results when members of the Provincial Serious Violent Crimes Unit, supported by Public Order Police, arrested a 37-year-old man for the possession of stolen vehicles in the early hours of Wednesday morning. “The members received information about a suspect who is alleged to be a mastermind behind theft of motor vehicles in the Cape Town district.

“The members operationalised the information which led them to an address in Fairfield Street, Penhill, Eerste River, where a search of the premises ensued. “Four stolen vehicles and an undisclosed amount of cash were found on the premises. “Investigations revealed that the vehicles were reported stolen in the Somerset West, Milnerton, Mfuleni and Claremont areas respectively.