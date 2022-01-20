Cape Town water is safe to drink, says municipality

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town municipality says it is procuring chlorine gas substitutes locally and actively exploring all possible alternatives as the country experiences a chlorine supply shortage, specifically of the liquid gas chlorine used to treat water for drinking. The City said South Africa’s main manufacturer of chlorine gas for water purification purposes, based in Gauteng, experienced severe supply disruptions in the past week. “The factory is now operating again, but it will take time to build up stock reserves as there is pent up demand from water boards and municipalities,” mayco member for water and sanitation Zahid Badroodien said.

“Residents are assured that Cape Town currently has chlorine supply at all water treatment plants, is taking delivery of further stock next week, and tap water is safe to drink. “Cape Town is planning for an extended period of supply constraints and is executing contingency plans to ensure chlorine is available to meet the national SANS241 drinking water quality standards at all times,” Badroodien added. The City said it is procuring chlorine gas substitutes locally and actively exploring all possible alternatives including international procurement options to mitigate the risk of protracted national supply constraints.

“The City aims to ensure we do not reach a point where the national shortage of chlorine impacts on the quality of drinking/tap water. “While there is ample water in our dams, we need to ensure treated drinking water can be supplied sustainably throughout the period of national chlorine supply constraints,” Badroodien said. Residents can help by reducing non-essential water usage, the City said.

While Cape Town’s overall water usage should drop to approximately 800Ml/day according to current estimates, the City is also looking at reducing pressure where possible to assist with staying within the 800Ml/day range, if required. Over the past few weekends water usage reached pre-drought levels (1 000Ml per day) on several occasions. This is likely attributed to activities linked to hot weather, the City said.