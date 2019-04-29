File photo: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

The City has conceded that a number of its water reservoirs and treatment plants are not fully compliant with specifications for small to medium chlorination plants, raising concern about chlorine leaks and the possible effect on neighbouring communities. Information provided to the Cape Times details that the Molteno, Newlands, Wynberg and Blackheath reservoirs, as well as the Helderberg and Atlantis water treatment plants, do not conform to South African National Standard (SANS) 10298 specifications for the disinfection of water.

Chlorine is used by the City to disinfect potable water.

Mayoral committee member for water and waste services Xanthea Limberg said the sites mentioned required “some improvement”, but this didn't mean public safety was compromised.

When chlorine is stored in a confined area or gas storage room, the construction and maintenance must comply with the requirements of SANS 10298. SANS stipulates operational safety and maintenance standards, including emergency action plans and equipment maintenance.

The inhalation of chlorine is toxic, and can cause life-threatening accumulation of fluid in the lungs (pulmonary oedema) and severe irritation of the nose and throat.

With most of these plants situated in or near residential areas, the biggest shortcoming is the fact that the City has no means to contain any chlorine gas leak that may occur, according to a source.

The Atlantis site experienced a chlorine gas leak in August 2016, which its staff could not contain, and contractors had to be called in to remedy the situation. An investigation report, seen by the Cape Times, details how a security guard at the site smelt chlorine and raised the alarm with operational staff. The operational staff were unable to stop the leak and their chlorine plant service provider was called in to assist. The leak was stopped about an hour later, with an estimated 55kg of chlorine gas lost.

The report said that although this was a serious incident, only one minor injury was reported.

Limberg said the City did comply with most of the requirements of the SANS 10298, and where the City did not, provision had been made on its capital budget to implement improvements in the coming financial year.

“Two chlorine audits are conducted annually by the supplier of chlorine gas, who is deemed an expert on the subject. The supplier also provides on- going chlorine-handling training for all staff associated with chlorine activities,” Limberg said.

The City tried to have air-tight chlorine dosing rooms, and those facilities that don't have chlorine gas scrubbers had been identified for upgrades on the capital budget, she added.

The City’s chlorine installations are fitted with gas sensors which will trigger an alarm in the event of a chlorine leak. SMS notifications are automatically sent immediately to the site management staff. Sound alarms and red flashing lights are triggered to inform operating staff (on shift 24 hours of the day) of any leaks. Emergency contact numbers are attached to all chlorine room doors for a hazmat response team to respond to any emergencies that cannot be dealt with by City staff. Staff were, however, trained and equipped to handle minor leaks, and disaster risk management protocols were in place to protect the public if necessary, Limberg said.

Addressing the Atlantis incident, Limberg said the leak was caused by a PVC pressure gauge on the chlorine dosing system that failed.

“It was recommended in the investigation report to replace the PVC gauges with steel gauges, which was done. Please also note that non-compliances will not impact on water quality.”

The City believes the current installations don't compromise public safety.

