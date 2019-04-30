South Africa - Cape Town - 29 April 2019 - Finalists from all corners of the earth arrived in Cape Town for this year's Mr. Gay World competition. The 2019 Cape Town, South Africa Grand Finale will take place the following evening, Saturday 4 May at 6pm, at the Cape Town City Hall. Photographer: Armand Hough/African News Agency(ANA)

The annual international search for a gay role model has kicked off in Cape Town again, with the City hosting the Mr Gay World (MGW) competition for the fourth time. The event, a platform to address issues of homophobia and bring across messages of inclusion, humanity and equality, started this week and runs until May 4.

A packed programme for the 22 contestants includes workshops, photo shoots, cultural tours and the main events. Contenders come from as far as Venezuela, Thailand, Spain and Ireland

Chris Emmanuel represents South Africa.

As an icebreaker, organisers have arranged for the entourage to participate in a team-building day in Khayelitsha today.

Chairperson of the competition’s board of directors, Igor Scheurkogel, wished the contenders luck, saying: “As a South African I’m so proud to host the world again for the 11th Mr Gay World finale in Cape Town. We’ve shown growth from 2018.

“The LGBTIQ+ community worldwide has faced an increasing amount of discrimination and hate crimes which make MGW an organisation and event that’s needed more than ever, to unite our community and raise awareness of the challenges we face.”

A VIP dinner will take place on Friday at 6.30pm at the President Hotel, and the finale will be on Saturday at 6pm at the Cape Town City Hall. International boy band 5WEST will perform during the grand finale.

Tickets are available on www.howler.co.za, from R150 to R625. Visit https://mrgayworld.com for details.

