Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Mother City residents have been "reminded how privileged we are to call this beautiful region of the world our home", says Mayor Dan Plato, who was commenting after Cape Town was named the official winner of two categories in the 2019 City Nature Challenge. Cape Town came out tops in the categories for making the most observations and recording the most species in this global competition, the City of Cape Town said on Tuesday.

More than 50 cities competed to see who could make the most observations of nature, find the most bird species and engage the most people.

Cape Town participants were able to record an impressive 53 775 observations and 4 587 species across the city. The runners-up in the recorded observations category were La Paz, Bolivia, with 46 931 observations, and San Diego, US, with 38 241.

In the recorded species category, the runners-up were Hong Kong with 3 596 species and Houston, US, with 3 367.

"Capetonians really went out and showed the world what incredible biodiversity our city has to offer. Cape Town certainly rose to the challenge, considering that we are entering autumn and there were over 150 cities competing, many of which are in the throes of spring.

"I want to thank each and every resident and visitor who took the time to explore our pristine natural environment and for capturing the beauty and life they encountered.

"We’re extremely proud to be hosting a globally recognised and important biodiversity," said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment, Marian Nieuwoudt.

"Thank you Cape Town and very well done for putting our city on one of the top spots on the international biodiversity map.," said Plato.

"I think this challenge has reminded many of our residents how privileged we are to call this beautiful region of the world our home.

"The City is proud of its more than 20 nature reserves across the metro. I urge residents to explore these nature conservation areas, embrace the natural beauty we have on our doorsteps but often overlook, and to be custodians of our unique environment."

The competition took place between 26 and 29 April. Capetonians were encouraged to explore the City’s nature reserves and natural open spaces and to record all of the local plant and animal species that they spotted over the four days.

Participants were required to download the iNaturalist.com app and then had to share their observations by uploading all of their findings on the app.

The City co-ordinated numerous activities during the course of the challenge, among which tours of the reserves with local experts. The reserves were open to those interested in recording their observations of plant and animal life over the four days.

For a list of all of the City’s reserves and details about their location, facilities and attractions, visit http://www.capetown.gov.za/Explore%20and%20enjoy/See-all-City-facilities/Our-recreational-facilities/Nature%20reserves

The top 20 species recorded included:

– Osteospermum moniliferum or Bietou

– Carpobrotus edulis or Edible Sourfig

– Leonotis leonurus or Wild Dagga

– Protea repens or Common Sugarbush

– Tecomaria capensis or Cape Honeysuckle

– Apis mellifera or Western Honey Bee

– Protea cynaroides or King Protea

– Leucadendron salignum or Common Sunshine Conebush

– Pelargonium capitatum or Rose-scented Geranium

– Cotyledon orbiculata or Pig Ears

– Eriocephalus africanus or Wild Rosemary

– Alopochen aegyptiaca or Egyptian Goose

– Numida meleagris or Helmeted Guineafowl

– Portulacaria afra or Spekboom

– Erica plukenetii or Hangertjie

– Aloe arborescens or Krantz Aloe

– Strelitzia reginae or Bird of Paradise plant

– Pelargonium cucullatum or Hooded Storksbill

– Acraea horta or Garden Acraea

– Leucadendron laureolum or Golden Sunshine Bush

