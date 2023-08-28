Cape Town woman appears in court for assault that went viral on social media

A woman who went viral for allegedly beating up another woman in a car appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday. Anushka Braaf appeared in court on charges of assault and crimen injuria.

The National Prosecuting Authority said the matter was postponed. “Anushka Braaf appeared at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court 6. “The matter was postponed to September 6 for further investigation and consultation with the complainant.”

Braaf was charged after a video of her beating up Mishqah Arend, allegedly over a man, went viral. Braaf is heard in the video accusing Arend of speaking about her. Mishqah Arend She asks Arend whether she wants to be beaten up before using her fists to do so, leaving Arend with a bloodied face.

The incident has sparked several conversations around bullying, with social media users condemning the incident and sharing their experiences about bullies. At a gathering at Westridge Gardens at the weekend, residents and supporters of Arend pledged their support for her. Around 200 people attended.