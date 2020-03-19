Cape Town workplace cleaners taking strain over increased workload

Cape Town – Workplace cleaners say their loads have doubled since the Covid-19 outbreak as they have to sanitise everything. A typical day for them now includes the added responsibility of sanitising everything from door handles to window seals, teacups and fridge handles. A cleaner who works in the CBD asked to remain anonymous as she spoke of what her day entailed. “I use water and bleach for the tables, phones, computers, handles of chairs, doors and window seals. “The door handles I sanitise every 10-20 minutes, and I wash the bins after throwing them out. It’s more work, everyone wants the place to be hygienic and we have to squeeze in everything before we leave at 4pm,” she said.

She was initially given a pair of rubber gloves to wear, but it was difficult to pick anything up while wearing them, she said.

They were then supplied with latex gloves, which work much better.

Another cleaner in the CBD said they were also fearful of contracting the virus. She said she has to work quicker to be able to fit all of her added duties in.

“People come in and out of the office, you never know who has touched the handle or has been to the toilet you are cleaning. It is tiring as people are more concerned than ever before,” they said.

Cosatu gender co-ordinator Lumka Tamboer said the party supports places being kept properly sanitised and clean.

“However, we are not in support of employers exploiting workers on the basis that they are domestic workers, and this will expose domestic workers to chemicals that will be harmful to them.

"Forcing workers to work double as they usually do is illegal and unfair labour practice. Employers should refrain from that as it will force us as Cosatu to take action against those employers.

"We are all confronted with this pandemic and the last thing we need is for employers to act inconsiderately towards workers,” she said.

The Department of Employment and Labour appealed to employers who have not prepared for the pandemic, to now do so.

The department advised employers to “go back to basics” by conducting hazard identification and risk assessment to determine the level of risk exposure and communicate it to all workers.

Cape Times