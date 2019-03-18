File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The recent rains have helped to steady dam levels in the province this past week. Dams that supply Cape Town have declined by only 0.1% over the past week to 52.1% of storage capacity. Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week decreased significantly to 536 million litres per day.

"The decline in consumption is testament to the City of Cape Town’s residents’ water-wise behaviour. The City would like to thank residents for their great savings efforts," the City said on Monday.

"Capetonians have done well to remain within the target of 650 million litres of collective usage per day. This will help the City’s dams to recover and to build a solid foundation for a more water-sensitive city in years to come."

The average water level for all dams in the Western Cape currently stands at 39.8% (2018: 19.5%). This is more or less the same level as has been measured over the past two weeks and would include some of the rainfall that has been seen over the past 10 days in some regions.

Anton Bredell, the minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning in the Western Cape, says it is still much too soon to start thinking the ongoing drought still afflicting large parts of the province is over.

“There has been some relief, in some areas more than others, but nowhere enough to allow us to rest on our laurels.”

Bredell says the water situation across the Western Cape is satisfactory and markedly better than it was last year at this time.

“Last year the province saw the average dam level for the entire province, drop to around 16% before we started getting enough rain to make a real difference.

"At the moment we are at 39.8% and heading to our usual winter rainfall period. We remain hopeful to see good rainfall this year.”

One highlight has been the improvement in the Gouritz River catchment area, an area that covers the bulk of the Karoo region.

Dam levels have long measured below 20% but have seen an increase in average dam levels to 23.6% following recent rainfall in the region. The Gamka dam in Beaufort West is 11% full.

In the interim, provincial support measures for affected disaster areas including assistance to the agriculture sector, remains in place until further notice.