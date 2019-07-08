Theewaterskloof Dam File photo: Henk Kruger/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The average dam level in the Western Cape has increased by more than 6% during the past week. The latest average level for dams across the province stands at 45.4% (2018: 47.2%). The City of Cape Town’s dams continue to see good recovery and are now on average 59.6% full (2018: 53%).

Minister of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning Anton Bredell said water continues to flow to dams around the province from various catchment areas following recent rainfall.

“We’re very happy to see the levels starting to increase dramatically. In the past week, the Berg River dam has seen an increase of more than 10% and the Clanwilliam dam level has increased by more than 15%.

"The Theewaterskloof dam – the biggest in the Western Cape – increased by 5.5% and is now more than 50% full. Last year at this stage it was still at 38%. Overall we expect dam levels will continue to increase in the coming weeks.”

Bredell has urged the public to continue to use water sparingly despite the improved dam levels and good rainfall.

“We don’t know how much more rain we will get and we don’t know to what extent our dam levels will improve.

"The resource will always be under pressure and we must become more water conscious on a permanent basis, doing what we can to use our scarce resources more responsibly.”

Major dam statistics:

Voëlvlei dam – 65.1% full this week (2018: 52.2%. Last week: 59.4%)

Bergriver dam 89.2% full this week (2018: 82.7%. Last week: 78.2%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 50% full this week (2018: 38.5%. Last week: 44.5%)

Clanwilliam dam 34.2%. (2018: 98.2%. Last week: 18.9%)