The Equestrian and K9 units have accounted for nearly 2 000 arrests, just shy of 25 000 fines and the recovery of more than 30 000 units of drugs since inception ten years ago.
“This is a momentous milestone for the Metro Police Department and serves as a reminder of the many initiatives we have undertaken to augment our crime prevention efforts to bolster our response to the many, and varied demands in this city,” Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith said.
“We’ve seen over the years that those in the drug trade become ever more creative in trying to avoid detection and confiscation of their goods, hiding drugs in all manner of weird and wonderful places, but our canines are up to the task and I believe that this is one of many areas where the service animals have made a huge impact,” Smith added.
Service Animals Unit Commander, Senior Superintendent Joan Felix said the unit was established in the run-up to the 2010 Soccer World Cup, with just 11 canines.