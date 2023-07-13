Cape Town's iconic yellow frames to get audio guides for visually impaired

The official yellow frames around Cape Town will now have audio guides installed to assist tourists who are visually impaired. The photo frames can be found at Signal Hill, the V&A Waterfront, Eden on the Bay in Blouberg, Cape Town Station, Harrington Square and Lookout Hill in Khayelitsha.

Mayco Member for Economic Growth, James Vos, said the campaign paved the way for inclusive tourism. “Cape Town Tourism’s Campaign will pave the way for universal, accessible tourism in Cape Town, showing that we care and co-operate to make our city a destination that puts the needs of people first, and ensures that our products and places are accessible in terms of functionality and features. “The City of Cape Town and Cape Town Tourism are creating accessible tourism. Accessible tourism is about making it easy for everyone to enjoy tourism experiences.