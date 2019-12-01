Cape Town – Cape Town will celebrate Reconciliation Day along with the rest of country on Monday, December 16, taking time out to reflect on our shared history and the momentous occasion of our first year of democracy, celebrated in the spirit of peace and unity on December 16, 1995.
For many though, Reconciliation Day is just another holiday – a day to unwind with friends and family on one of Cape Town’s world-class beaches, hiking trails or magnificent wine routes – or simply to enjoy a spot of peace and quiet, at home.
Now, more than ever before, this important public holiday presents an opportunity for people from different backgrounds, cultures and communities to reach out to one another in the spirit of reconciliation – something that is universally achieved though the many platforms of the Arts.
This year, the unifying power of sport as a unique and important connection that binds people together, hit home again during Rugby World Cup.
The RCS Gugs Race – Cape Town’s unique Reconciliation Day event – heads up the starting line when it comes to connecting people from different communities, ages and cultures.