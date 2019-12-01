'Cape Town’s race for unity' set to take centre stage in Gugulethu again









The popular RCS Reconciliation Gugs Race File picture: Courtney Africa / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – Cape Town will celebrate Reconciliation Day along with the rest of country on Monday, December 16, taking time out to reflect on our shared history and the momentous occasion of our first year of democracy, celebrated in the spirit of peace and unity on December 16, 1995. For many though, Reconciliation Day is just another holiday – a day to unwind with friends and family on one of Cape Town’s world-class beaches, hiking trails or magnificent wine routes – or simply to enjoy a spot of peace and quiet, at home. Now, more than ever before, this important public holiday presents an opportunity for people from different backgrounds, cultures and communities to reach out to one another in the spirit of reconciliation – something that is universally achieved though the many platforms of the Arts. This year, the unifying power of sport as a unique and important connection that binds people together, hit home again during Rugby World Cup. The RCS Gugs Race – Cape Town’s unique Reconciliation Day event – heads up the starting line when it comes to connecting people from different communities, ages and cultures.

‘’We are proud to be part of the vibrant township of Gugulethu’s legacy, as title sponsor of one of its most important sporting events,’’ says RCS CEO Regan Adams.

He believes the ethos of the race is now more relevant than ever to the country and its people. “It is only through ‘unlearning’ the stereotypes we hold that we will ever be able to change the narrative“, he says.

For the past 20 years, this race – which honours the spirit of compassion of American anti-apartheid activist Amy Biehl – has been bringing runners and supporters from across the city together through a common goal, earning the title of "Cape Town’s race for unity".

The RCS Gugs race is accessible to runners of all fitness levels, and includes a 10km as well as a 4.2km option.

Both races start and finish at the NY49 Stadium where family-friendly entertainment and colourful food and beverage stalls manned by local residents round off this unique township race day experience.

Entries are available online via www.entrytime.com or at the venue on race day from 5.30am onwards.

