Those are the words of Tarryn Tomlinson, who will be embarking on a five-day journey to summit Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the Sigi Children’s Centre in Tanzania.
Tomlinson, 37, developed rheumatoid arthritis, a long-term progressive and disabling autoimmune disease, when she was 18. She uses a wheelchair, but will be embarking on the journey with six people and a medical team in February.
Her friends had for years tried to convince her to take on the challenge.
“I don’t have a fear, I believe that I’ll take proper precautions and listen to my body if I’m not feeling well.