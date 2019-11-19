Cape Town's Tarryn to tackle Mount Kilimanjaro in a wheelchair









Tarryn Tomlinson Photo: Supplied Cape Town – “The walk is not about a push to get to the top, but about bringing awareness that your attitude determines your altitude.” Those are the words of Tarryn Tomlinson, who will be embarking on a five-day journey to summit Mount Kilimanjaro to raise funds for the Sigi Children’s Centre in Tanzania. Tomlinson, 37, developed rheumatoid arthritis, a long-term progressive and disabling autoimmune disease, when she was 18. She uses a wheelchair, but will be embarking on the journey with six people and a medical team in February. Her friends had for years tried to convince her to take on the challenge. “I don’t have a fear, I believe that I’ll take proper precautions and listen to my body if I’m not feeling well.

“I’m not going to let a mountain stop me. Because what we’re doing is very important: the walk is about how your view of the challenge will determine whether you will overcome it.

“We’re on a fund-raising drive to enhance the lives of those living with disabilities, and bring awareness.”

After developing rheumatoid arthritis, Tomlinson said she struggled to access public facilities and have fun with her peers. She then decided to live in Italy to get medical help, where she lived in a hotel for a year.

On returning to South Africa with a passion to teach underprivileged children the power of their minds, she founded The Bambini Dream Foundation, using music and art tools of healing while concentrating on helping the youth to focus their minds on what they want to achieve.

“I started to notice that many hotels had basic facilities, but in a lot of places I could see the design wasn’t thought through.”

An example was a room made inaccessible by its high bed and heavy door.

Tomlinson said the expedition would be tough, but with the right team by her side, it was possible.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/guts2glory-physically-challenged-kilimanjaro-2020

