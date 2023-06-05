Cape Town's 'third most wanted' traffic violator arrested

Cape Town - One of the City’s most wanted traffic violators was expected to appear in the Blue Downs Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was arrested with 69 double warrants totalling just under R160 000. The suspect was arrested along Main Road in St James during a patrol on Friday.

City mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith, said the suspect was third on the Traffic Service’s list of Top 100 motorists with outstanding warrants. “The arrest is a timely reminder of our ongoing struggle with scofflaws who simply have no regard for the law. Beyond just the staggering value of the unpaid fines, one needs to realise that it represents transgressions like speeding, overloading and other driving offences that put lives at risk, and unnecessarily so. “As we prepare to extend the roll-out of automated number plate recognition technology, I want to warn scofflaws that it’ll become increasingly more difficult to hide. The software will help us identify a range of things while in transit, from stolen vehicles to outstanding warrants and more, so I’d advise motorists to have their affairs in order,” Smith said.

The arrest came weeks after the Traffic Services arrested another person on the Top 100 list in Epping, with 275 warrants totalling R213 500. A third person was also arrested at his home in Hanover Park for having 28 warrants totalling R22 600. During general enforcement efforts over the past week, the Traffic Service recorded 45 822 transgressions, impounded 250 public transport vehicles and executed 1 617 warrants of arrest.