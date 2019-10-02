Cape Town's Toni McCann wants to raise more money at Rhino Peak Challenge









Toni McCann, fastest lady at the 2018 Rhino Peak Challenge, will be back this year. Photo: Chantelle Melzer / Gameplan Media Cape Town – Local resident Toni McCann will use the 2019 Rhino Peak Challenge at Underberg in KwaZulu Natal to improve on the R6 000 she raised in pledges last year. The 25-year-old McCann said she relished the opportunity to come back and take on the 21km round trip up and down the iconic challenge. McCann, the fastest lady at the 2018 Rhino Peak Challenge, managed to raise more than R6 000 in pledges which played their part in contributing to the overall amount that was raised by the event. “It’s such an incredible event in that you are giving back, even in a small way. This year for me, it’s not about racing as fast as I can, but rather to experience the mountain, and hopefully not freeze like last year, and raise as much money as possible. “I give back as much as I can, whenever I can, but admittedly I don’t do nearly as much as I should be doing, so when an opportunity like this comes along I jump at it. I would like to get involved a lot more,” McCann said.

“Recently, I have been doing a bit more reading up on and educating myself about rhino poaching and having friends involved in raising awareness for pangolin. It has inspired me to give back more. Not only giving back through donations and pledges but with as much of my time as possible.”

“I am trying to make it more of a priority,” she said.

McCann will be joined by other elite athletes for the 2019 Rhino Peak Challenge such as Naomi Brand, current Ultra-Trail Drakensberg champion, Johardt van Heerden and Kane Reilly - all looking for the Fastest Known Time (FKT) Up and down the Rhino Peak.

The FKT is also an extra carrot for the elite athletes, however, due to McCann's tight racing schedule, she won’t be attempting it this year.

“The FKT will have to wait for another year, with the Otter trail run the week following, my plan is to run with joy and open eyes, to really experience the trail and community of people taking part with the same goal of raising as much money as possible.

To donate see: https://www.rhinopeakchallenge.co.za