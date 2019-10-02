The 25-year-old McCann said she relished the opportunity to come back and take on the 21km round trip up and down the iconic challenge.
McCann, the fastest lady at the 2018 Rhino Peak Challenge, managed to raise more than R6 000 in pledges which played their part in contributing to the overall amount that was raised by the event.
“It’s such an incredible event in that you are giving back, even in a small way. This year for me, it’s not about racing as fast as I can, but rather to experience the mountain, and hopefully not freeze like last year, and raise as much money as possible.
“I give back as much as I can, whenever I can, but admittedly I don’t do nearly as much as I should be doing, so when an opportunity like this comes along I jump at it. I would like to get involved a lot more,” McCann said.