Cape universities assisting students stranded at residences

Cape Town – Stellenbosch University (SU) has vowed to support 500 students in their residences during the lockdown. The last buses left campuses yesterday. SU spokesperson Martin Viljoen said: “500 students who have had no other option remain in university residences. "The university will support these students with the minimum of services allowed by national regulation on lockdown. The same strict guidelines during the lockdown will apply as for all South African households.” At CPUT, uncertainty over transport and accommodation remained as students who were expected to head home were still in residences. “On Tuesday night we were transported to Bellville campus after waiting in the rain. When the bus didn’t arrive by 9.30pm, five of us left and returned to our campus. We heard later that the bus had broken down,” a student at the South Point residence in Woodstock said.

“The wi-fi and other services have been cut and we were forced to shower with cold water. We don’t know what we will do as the lockdown starts.”

CPUT spokesperson Lauren Kansley said most students who were from the Eastern Cape were transported home.

At UWC, its transport company was asked to provide its drivers and students with masks and sanitisers.

UWC spokesperson Gasant Abarder said those travelling the furthest were prioritised.

“They are accommodating, at most, 45 students in 60-seater buses to ensure that social distancing is observed. Tuesday afternoon, the 10 buses had left. All provinces are covered and the drop-off points are at the central commuting site,” he said.

“Other students made their own arrangements while others moved in with family and friends nearby.”

Plans were also finalised to support international students, Abarder said.

UCT’s Elijah Moholola said all students had to vacate residences by Wednesday but there were still those who required assistance, that were handled yesterday.

“UCT has continued to assist students, whether through the chartered buses or through individual arrangements. No staff or students will be allowed in any UCT building, including residences.”

Cape Times