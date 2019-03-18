Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga specks at the National Education Excellence Awards in Sandton. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – La Rochelle Girls’ High School in Paarl was among the Western Cape schools that scooped an award at this year’s National Education Excellence Awards ceremony held in Johannesburg at the weekend. The school was the top performing in the country in quintile 5.

The Cape Winelands received an award for best performing district for its maths and science pass rates.

Metro Central and Metro North scooped second and third place respectively in bachelor passes and the West Coast came third in maths and physical science. Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga handed out the various accolades.

In 2018, 74 of the 75 districts attained pass rates of 60% and above; and 34 of the 75 districts attained pass rates of 80% and above.

The programme started in 2014 with a focus on National Senior Certificate (NSC) performance.

Over the years, the awards have focused on how districts are managed, how primary schools are supported to improve learning outcomes, as well as how the environment for learners with special educational needs is improved.

Motshekga said the performance of the districts during the 2018 NSC exams was testament that provinces were putting in the hard work to ensure quality teaching and learning outcomes across the system.

“Districts are a crucial interface of the basic education sector in identifying best practice, sharing information and providing support to schools.

“The Department of Basic Education is proud to celebrate the men and women who work tirelessly to improve the quality of education for the children of South Africa,” Motshekga said.

Cape Times