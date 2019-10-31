Following a forced pit stop due to inclement weather last month, Drift City has been given the green light to proceed this weekend.
It will be followed by the FIA World Rallycross on November 9 and 10, and the International Music and Motor Festival on November 23 and 24.
Drift City, for the fourth year running, will see the Grand Parade play host to rubber-burning, drifting, go-karts, a skate park and a motoring expo showcasing local business.
The event is also a qualifier for the Gymkhana Grid - the national drifting competition. Tickets are R120 and children under six enter free.