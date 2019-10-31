Capetonians set for a feast of motorsport









Drift City has been given the green light to proceed this weekend. Picture: Supplied Cape Town - It’s going to be a high-octane month of motorsport festivals in Cape Town with three events to rev the engines in November. Following a forced pit stop due to inclement weather last month, Drift City has been given the green light to proceed this weekend. It will be followed by the FIA World Rallycross on November 9 and 10, and the International Music and Motor Festival on November 23 and 24. Drift City, for the fourth year running, will see the Grand Parade play host to rubber-burning, drifting, go-karts, a skate park and a motoring expo showcasing local business. The event is also a qualifier for the Gymkhana Grid - the national drifting competition. Tickets are R120 and children under six enter free.

The World Rallycross returns for a third consecutive year, and boats some of the world’s top circuit drivers who will be battling it out at the Killarney International Raceway.

Spectators will see supercars accelerating faster than Formula Ones as top international drivers burn up the Killarney circuit. Tickets are available through www.quicket.co.za.

Two-time Formula One world champion Mika Häkkinen will headline an exciting line-up of activities at the International Motor and Music Festival, which includes the original Stig, drifting, exotic car exhibitions, food stalls, children’s entertainment and live performances by YoungstaCPT, Prime Circle and The Parlotones.

The inaugural event takes place at the Cape Town Stadium.

Ticket information is available at www.immf.co.za.

Cape Times