Capetonians show love for those picking up the trash

Cape Town – Refuse collectors who have been working around the clock to ensure Cape Town remains clean during lockdown say the public’s appreciation for their efforts makes them proud. Listed as an essential service, they risk contracting the coronavirus while emptying and collecting municipal bins across the city. Rashaad Hendricks said it felt good to provide a service for his community. “Of course we are scared of the coronavirus, we are afraid that something could happen to us. But we are essential workers and we are proud of what we do and of serving the community,” he added. “We are cared for by our community. A lot of people have come to tell us thank you and that they appreciate what we do, and that they are proud.”

Andile Ndevu said having good relations with those living in informal settlements during this time makes doing his job more rewarding.

“We feel protected by the community and we see a lot of humanity. The work is challenging as the demand is high. There are a lot of people who throw out a lot of garbage that we have to collect, which makes the work demand high,” Ndevu said.

“Everyone in society ought to be scared now given the fact that in other countries, more deaths have been reported. However, we must continue to listen to the authorities, stay safe, wash our hands, and wear a mask.”

Joel Roche, 7, of Sunningdale, last week wrote a letter to those who collect refuse in his area, telling them “you are special, we appreciate you”, with a drawing of a truck.

“I challenge all children in the Western Cape to draw a picture for the men who collect the rubbish because we gave them one, and they really appreciated it.

"I challenge all kids to draw a picture because they will appreciate it and they will appreciate you as well,” Joel said.

Mayco member for Water and Waste Services, Xanthea Limberg, added: “Refuse collection is an essential service, and our teams are out on the road every day working to ensure our waste is collected.

"A big thank you and a round of applause to these unsung heroes. You are special and we appreciate you.”

