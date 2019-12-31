Capetonians spoilt for choice of venues to ring in 2020









File picture: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town – The Mother City will be abuzz today and tomorrow with a myriad events planned as thousands party into 2020. This also means the City will once again ramp up deployment levels at all major hotspots. As the sun sets on 2019, the V&A Waterfront will radiate and glow with colours as it is immersed in a display of lighting installations and fireworks. The fireworks display can be viewed from a private cabin at the Cape Wheel. It costs R2 500 per standard cabin for four people.

New Year’s Eve’s hugely anticipated parties include Ibiza’s sexy Blue Marlin party at Shimmy Beach Club.

Revellers are expected to spend the night watching dancers from Ibiza, and hearing live performances from a variety of local and international DJs.

It starts at 7pm and runs until 4am.

Ticket prices range from R750 to R1 850.

There is also the option of partying at the foot of Table Mountain in tropical jungle and Eastern-extravagant attire as Bazique Festival and Wolfkop Weekender bring Alcazar NYE.

The fairytale New Year’s Eve festival full of magic is expected to showcase three stages and more than 12 acts by the reigning kings and queens of funk, nu disco, house and electronic.

Ticket prices range from R390 to R2 500.

Pacha New Year’s Eve is expected at the Grand Africa Café & Beach.

Ticket prices for phase 1 are R850 and phase 2, R1 000.

Long Street is a party on its own, because every year as midnight approaches people stream into the area. It’s a loud, crowded, sweaty affair, and it’s a lot of fun if that’s what you’re into.

For a family-friendly celebration, Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts will hear the sounds of award-winning Freshlyground, five-piece instrumental brass dance band Nomadic Orchestra, and Native Young on stage.

Bring a picnic basket, kick off your shoes, and dance the warm evening away.

Kids are welcome and children under 6 years do not require a concert ticket.

The ticket price is R435.

The Baxter Theatre Centre will be showcasing Benny Bushwhacker at 10pm.

Tickets cost R250.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith has reminded the public that while letting loose and having fun, to refrain from drinking and driving or any other anti-social behaviour.

“Alcohol in public spaces will be confiscated in accordance with the City’s by-laws.

“Refrain from setting off fireworks, these are only allowed where a permit for a fireworks display has been applied for and granted.

“We appeal to the public to plan their trips accordingly and to be patient, as areas like the CBD and the V&A Waterfront are likely to be congested.

"The City is not hosting any events, but there are likely to be numerous parties and private events around the metropole.

“Our wish is for everyone to have a safe and fun-filled evening, ringing in the new year,” Smith said.

