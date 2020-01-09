File picture: Ayanda Ndamane/ African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on the public to submit comments that will aid the Western Cape police ombudsman (WCPO), JJ Brand, in completing a thorough investigation into the SAPS’s inability to bring anyone to book regarding the series of train arson attacks in the province. There have been no convictions regarding numerous train arson attacks the past two years, but two minors, aged 14 and 15, appeared in court last month after 18 train carriages worth R61 million were set alight at Cape Town train station on November 28, 2019.

Metrorail had urged the public to assist it in identifying the suspects caught in the act on CCTV cameras and a reward of R100 000 was offered for information leading to the conviction of those behind the arson attack.

On December 12, 2019, a notice was published in the Provincial Government Gazette inviting comments from the public on the investigation before January 31, 2020.

Fritz approached the WCPO last year to investigate why the SAPS had been unable to identify or arrest suspects involved in a number of train arson attacks, which have severely impacted the Cape Town rail system.