Cape Town – Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has called on the public to submit comments that will aid the Western Cape police ombudsman (WCPO), JJ Brand, in completing a thorough investigation into the SAPS’s inability to bring anyone to book regarding the series of train arson attacks in the province. 

There have been no convictions regarding numerous train arson attacks the past two years, but two minors, aged 14 and 15, appeared in court last month after 18 train carriages worth R61 million were set alight at Cape Town train station on November 28, 2019.

Metrorail had urged the public to assist it in identifying the suspects caught in the act on CCTV cameras and a reward of R100 000 was offered for information leading to the conviction of those behind the arson attack.

On December 12, 2019, a notice was published in the Provincial Government Gazette inviting comments from the public on the investigation before January 31, 2020. 

Fritz approached the WCPO last year to investigate why the SAPS had been unable to identify or arrest suspects involved in a number of train arson attacks, which have severely impacted the Cape Town rail system. 

“I encourage members of the public to provide their comments to enable the Ombudsman’s office to make an informed finding and recommendations," Fritz said. 

The written representations should be marked for the attention of Mr JJ Brand and delivered by hand, post, e-mail or fax as follows: 

* By hand: 6th Floor, NBS Waldorf Building, 80 St Georges Mall, Cape Town 8001;

* By post: Private Bag X9043, Cape Town 8000;

* By e-mail: [email protected]

* By fax: 021 483 0660 

“I have been informed by the WCPO that in the interim, the investigation will continue with interviews and the gathering of evidence. I am reassured by the progress made and look forward to the outcome of the investigation,” Fritz said.

