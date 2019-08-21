Health MEC Professor Nomafrench Mbombo File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Health MEC Professor Nomafrench Mbombo said every year 20 children below the age of five were murdered in the province, with some being raped before they were killed. The figure was highlighted by Mbombo at the African Regional Child Trauma Conference at the City Hall yesterday.

“Just like multiple gunshot wounds, it takes longer for pathologists to conduct post-mortem on sexual assault victims.

‘‘The Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital recorded 2 582 sexual assaults in children under 13 years across the province last year.

“It is also heartbreaking that for the past 10 years, 1720 children were killed during this time, and 399 children under 14 were murdered.

‘‘This paints the trauma our communities are facing. “These challenges faced by our hospitals is a reflection of the trauma in communities.

‘‘When these things happen, they happen in a health system that is already critically ill.

“The health budget goes to crime as we have to deal with the social issues,” Mbombo said.

The conference in Cape Town, which ends today, focused specifically on African routes to preventing and responding to child abuse, violence and neglect - a pertinent topic considering that by the year 2050, Unicef predicts Africa to be home to 40% of the world’s children.

Mbombo said 76% of homicides were on the Cape Flats, which included Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

“Recently I went to the Thuthuzela Care Centre in Heideveld where they informed us that 20 or more children per day under the age of 15 presented with sexual assault, with over 3 000 sexual offence cases per annum.

‘‘The perpetrators are known either at home or close to home, which is traumatic,” she said.

Professor of psychiatry at Stellenbosch University Soraya Seedat said one in six children would experience post-traumatic stress disorder at one point in their lives, while almost every child in the Western Cape was exposed to trauma.

“We need age-appropriate interventions, particularly for younger children, because research that takes place usually focuses on children who are 8 years old and above,” said Seedat.

