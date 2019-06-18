Carina Bruwer swam 21km from Alicante to Tabarca Island in Spain, in support of Muzukidz. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Contemporary flute player and founding member of the award-winning instrumental group Sterling EQ, Carina Bruwer, swam 21km from Alicante to Tabarca Island in Spain, in support of Muzukidz, an organisation providing children from disadvantaged Cape Town families an opportunity to learn to play the violin. The 18km swim took four hours, said Bruwer.

Described as a veteran open water swimmer, Bruwer, 38, has completed a number of significant marathon swims, including the English Channel, the Gibraltar Strait, False Bay and Bonifacio Strait.

She founded Swim for Hope in 2014 to raise funds and awareness for South African organisations that she supports through her swimming challenges.

“Muzukidz is the perfect beneficiary, as I truly believe in empowering South Africans and growing South Africa through education, and being more of a performer than a teacher myself.

"I was delighted to discover this amazing organisation as it represented everything I was hoping to support as a musician.

"I believe that giving a child the opportunity to learn a musical instrument goes way beyond the ability to make music or the possibility of being a musician one day.

“Music stimulates the brain in a very special way; in fact, studies have shown that children who do 14 months of musical training display more powerful structural and functional brain changes.

“Imagine what this can do for a young child who comes from a poor background and who has limited opportunities and a limited support structure.

"I’m convinced that organisations like Muzukidz are helping to mould our future leaders, inventors and change-makers,” she said.

Bruwer is an International Marathon Swimming Hall of Fame nominee who was also ranked as one of the World Open Water Swimming Association’s top 50 most “daring, courageous and audacious” open water swimmers in the world in 2015 and 2018.

“I started Swim for Hope when I returned to open water swimming after a short break during which I started a family. The ocean is my happy place.

“I realise that I’m hugely fortunate to be able to experience moments like this while so many people in this world are limited by their circumstances - certainly most people in South Africa - so Swim for Hope is all about sharing this optimism and spreading this feeling of hope that I experience in the open water,” said Bruwer.

