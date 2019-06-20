Sister Jane Booth, who has worked at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital since she was 17, will be leaving the facility at the end of this month. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – For decades Sister Jane Booth has not only treated the littlest patients at the Red Cross War Memorial Children’s Hospital, but also empowered their parents to care for their sick children. Booth will say farewell to the hospital she has worked at since 1979 at the end of this month, but said she felt fulfilled.

Booth is an advanced paediatric clinical nurse and also the co-founder of the Breatheasy Programme - a unique initiative that sends technology-dependent patients home with ventilators and tracheostomies by teaching their parents how to look after them.

“I first came here in 1972, but that was at the beginning of my training, and became qualified in 1979 and have worked here ever since. When I came back, I did a paediatric course and worked in ICU.

“There were many children in the hospital that had tracheotomies and their lives were saved in ICU; now they needed a hole to breathe through for a couple of years. Doctors were not comfortable sending them home.”

Booth said she eventually decided to start a home-care programme that would train and allow parents to care for their children after tracheotomy surgery.

“We started home ventilation, which meant they needed a machine to breathe, and that is thanks to the advancement of technology.

‘‘We didn’t want them staying long-term in hospital; we wanted to send them home, and the wonderful thing is we have been able to train moms and uplift them and made them feel empowered to take control of their lives.”

She said she then became more involved with the Breatheasy programme.

“For me it has been the most unbelievable experience, it’s like I don’t even have a job because I enjoy what I do so much. It’s so uplifting for me to do all of this and to be able to have the autonomy of setting up something and running with it.”

Booth said she was anxious about making the decision to leave, but had trained another nurse to take over the programme and was positive it would continue to help young lives.

“For the last three years I have trained another sister, and she will take over. It will continue to be sustainable.

“I have been so enriched by the whole experience, I don’t think I will lose touch with (hospital staff) and I’m sure I will remain in touch with them. I feel fulfilled.”

Booth has a new grandchild upon whom she plans to dote and will still look after private patients.

Cape Times