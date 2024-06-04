Cars torched, shots fired at home of Eastern Cape Municipal Manager

In efforts to ensure the safety of municipal manager Lungile Ndabeni, the Mhlontlo Local Municipality in the Eastern Cape has resolved to provide two bodyguards after an attack on his home at the weekend. The small Qumbu-based council made the deployment decision after shots were fired at Ndabeni’s house at about 10.30pm on Saturday.

Provincial police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said police were investigating a case of attempted murder and malicious damage to property. “It is alleged that the 49-year-old victim was at his home in Mbutho Location in Tsolo together with his wife when gunshots were heard outside the house. He looked through the window and saw two males shooting at his house. Two of his vehicles, a VW Polo Vivo and a Ford Ranger double cab were set alight,” said Naidu. Municipal spokesperson Mamela Mangcotywa said there were no threats against Ndabeni reported prior to the attack.

“Mhlontlo Local Municipality confirms that the municipal manager was attacked at his home. “We are relieved to report that no one was injured in the attack. His two cars were burnt. “Further details regarding the incident will be shared at a later stage as the police gather more information,” she said.

Mangcotywa said the incident had also shocked residents. “The council meeting that was held today made a resolution to provide him with two bodyguards while waiting for the threat analysis report from the police. “This incident has never happened before and it’s the first of its kind in Mhlontlo. The mayor (Mbulelo Jara) is requesting all the residents to allow the law to do their investigations,” said Mangcotywa.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Zolile Williams called on crime intelligence to thoroughly investigate the attack and bring the perpetrators to book. “I condemn the criminality perpetrated by thugs on municipal officials and councillors in the province. “This ugly phenomenon is common in the ORTambo District Municipality and Buffalo City Metro.