Carthorse forced to work gives birth at roadside

Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors were on the scene within minutes following prompt reports from community members about a heavily pregnant pony pulling a cart shortly before going into labour on the side of the road.
The pregnant pony, now named Stella, collapsed before giving birth to her filly, Rose, in Hillcrest Heights, Blue Downs, on Sunday.
“Upon arrival in Hillcrest Heights, SPCA inspectors found the mare and her newborn foal on the side of the road. In an apparent attempt to obstruct justice, the suspects attempted to conceal the cart to prevent our inspectors from realising the horse had been used for working purposes,” the SPCA said.
Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said forcing an animal to work while heavily pregnant was not just cruel, but inhumane.
“We will see to it that the owners are held accountable under the full extent of the law,” he said.
The SPCA added that the owner will now be facing criminal charges. In terms of the Animals Protection Act 71 of 1962 and the City of Cape Town Animal Keeping By-law it is unlawful to allow any animal to work that is not fit for work. This includes putting heavily pregnant animals to work.
“Both the mare and her foal, along with the cart, have been seized and taken into the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA Horse Care Unit,” said the SPCA.
Cape Times