Carthorse forced to work gives birth at roadside

Cape of Good Hope SPCA inspectors were on the scene within minutes following prompt reports from community members about a heavily pregnant pony pulling a cart shortly before going into labour on the side of the road. The pregnant pony, now named Stella, collapsed before giving birth to her filly, Rose, in Hillcrest Heights, Blue Downs, on Sunday.

“Upon arrival in Hillcrest Heights, SPCA inspectors found the mare and her newborn foal on the side of the road. In an apparent attempt to obstruct justice, the suspects attempted to conceal the cart to prevent our inspectors from realising the horse had been used for working purposes,” the SPCA said. Cape of Good Hope SPCA chief inspector Jaco Pieterse said forcing an animal to work while heavily pregnant was not just cruel, but inhumane. “We will see to it that the owners are held accountable under the full extent of the law,” he said.