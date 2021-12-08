Case against mom who sold porn images of her child on dark web postponed again

CAPE TOWN - The wheels of justice continue to turn slowly in the case against a Bonteheuwel mother who is accused of having sold pornographic images of her four-year-old daughter on the dark web. The 32-year-old appeared in the Bishop Lavis Magistrates Court on Wednesday where it was expected that the Director of Public Prosecutions would make a decision on a forum for trial.

The matter, however, was postponed to December 20. The mother was nabbed earlier this year after the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) picked up her alleged activity on the internet and a US Homeland Security official posed as a potential online buyer and traced her via geo-tagging to Bonteheuwel. The mother had allegedly been accepting payment for the distribution of her child's pictures via Paypal.