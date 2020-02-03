Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said a reward of R100 000 had been offered for information in connection with the murder of Rosalie Bloch, 84, and her husband Aubrey Jackson, 95, in their Rosebank home in 2018.
“Western Cape police are offering a R100 000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the killers of the elderly couple in Wolmunster Road, Rosebank, on May 5, 2018,” Traut said.
He said Bloch and Jackson were tied up and murdered during a house robbery in which only a few household items were stolen.
The pair were the parents of former United Democratic Front (UDF) activist Graeme Bloch, who is married to former fellow-UDF activist and ANC stalwart Cheryl Carolus.