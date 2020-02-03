Cash rewards offered to solve murders of bank boss, Rosebank couple









Aubrey Jackson and Rosalie Bloch Picture: Supplied Cape Town – Police are offering rewards totalling R115 000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrators in the unsolved murders of an elderly Rosebank couple and a Stellenbosch businessman in two separate crime incidents. Police spokesperson Colonel André Traut said a reward of R100 000 had been offered for information in connection with the murder of Rosalie Bloch, 84, and her husband Aubrey Jackson, 95, in their Rosebank home in 2018. “Western Cape police are offering a R100 000 reward for information that will lead to the arrest and successful prosecution of the killers of the elderly couple in Wolmunster Road, Rosebank, on May 5, 2018,” Traut said. He said Bloch and Jackson were tied up and murdered during a house robbery in which only a few household items were stolen. The pair were the parents of former United Democratic Front (UDF) activist Graeme Bloch, who is married to former fellow-UDF activist and ANC stalwart Cheryl Carolus.

Anyone with information can call the investigating officer, Detective-Sergeant Kevin Kok, on 0643525493, Crime Stop on 0860010111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch police are offering a R15 000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the murder of 43-year-old Stellenbosch businessman Jacobus Pieter Verster.

“Mr Verster was stabbed to death at 4am on October 31, 2017, during a house robbery at his residence in De Wet Street, Brandwacht, Stellenbosch,” Traut said.

“Mr Verster’s 14-year-old son was also stabbed and admitted to hospital with injuries.

“His wife and other child survived the attack unharmed.

“Two suspects fled the crime scene emptyhanded,” Traut said.

At the time, the murder of Verster, who was a regional manager at Absa, and former Shimlas rugby captain, sent shock waves through the community.

Anyone with information on Verster’s murder is requested to contact Detective-Sergeant Steven Adams in Stellenbosch on 0824696794 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS Crime Line on 32211.

Cape Times