Cat owners in Manenberg breathe sigh of relief as serial feline killer nabbed

Cape Town - Cat owners in Manenberg are breathing a sigh of relief but will not let their guard down completely just yet. This follows the detention and questioning of a suspect in connection with the slaughter of at least 42 cats over the space of two months in the area.

A breakthrough was made in the animal cruelty investigation when a 40-year-old man was taken in for questioning on Friday. The suspect is also the owner of two dogs – a pitbull cross and a short-haired terrier cross – which were confiscated by the Animal Welfare Society of South Africa (AWS SA) as his “hunting partners” just days before his detention. SAPS spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi on Sunday confirmed a 40-year-old man was being detained.

Manenberg resident Abdul-Karriem Adams, who has been assisting AWS SA and SAPS, said there was a sense of relief among residents. “Where we would have cases almost every day of new cats found, this has now decreased. “However, we are not stopping the patrols in the area to ensure the safety of other cats in the area.

“So far, the dogs which were confiscated could possibly be linked to at least two cat killings in the area,” said Adams. Adams, whose own cat Ginger has been missing for two months, started the Save Our Cats campaign to help raise awareness of the cat killings. “My greatest fear is that if we don’t find the cat killer, it won’t just stop with the killing of cats or animals.

“I have always been of the opinion, since the first time that we thought it was an isolated incident, that this is a human doing these acts. “The perpetrator may be using dogs to lure the cats but is ultimately guilty of the heinous deeds,” said Adams. AWS SA spokesperson Allan Perrins said they have dealt the suspected killer a “blow”.

“It is no coincidence that since our first visit to the property and confiscation of the dogs on August 16 that the killings have stopped. “By dispossessing the suspect of his ability to hunt by proxy we have dealt him a decisive blow and regardless of the outcome of a possible trial this represents a triumph for the besieged cats and beleaguered community who have lived on edge for far too long,” said Perrins. Perrins reiterated that a R20 000 reward was still up for any information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator.