Reports have surfaced that five or more DA caucus members have threatened to resign should the hearing go ahead.
Sylvester was earlier this month given a notice to appear before the disciplinary hearing today, with 11 complaints against him, which he said mostly related to what the commission viewed as fabricated allegations by him against municipal manager Allen Paulse.
The allegations related to maladministration, Sylvester said.
The DA placed Sylvester on six-week special leave in August, and barred him from all party and official duties pending the investigation.