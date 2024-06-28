Caution urged in Western Cape after outbreak of rabies in seals

Residents and travellers are urged to be cautious when visiting the Western Cape coastline after the recent confirmation of rabies in Cape Fur Seals. Anyone bitten by a seal in the last six months, has also been advised to seek medical evaluation from a general practitioner or hospital immediately.

“The incident will be assessed for the necessity of post-exposure prophylaxis. This is irrespective of whether you previously received medical attention for the bite. Rabies vaccine and immunoglobulin is available at strategic public hospitals, emergency centres at private hospitals, travel clinics and selected pharmacies,” the provincial Department of Health and Wellness said. Individuals who frequently come in contact with seals or using coastal areas for recreational activities, such as: surfers, divers, water sports enthusiasts, and those in the fishing industry particularly are advised to be extra cautious.

“Stored samples collected from seals since 2021 by Seal Search are currently being tested to determine the timeline and extent of the outbreak. “The Agricultural Research Council's Onderstepoort Veterinary Research has confirmed positive rabies cases in seals from Melkbosstrand (October 2023), Plettenberg Bay (January 2024), and Die Dam near Gansbaai (June 2024). Additionally, researchers at the University of Pretoria have detected rabies in seals from Fish Hoek (October 2023), Pringle Bay (February 2024), Strand (May 2024), and Muizenberg (May 2024). “These findings highlight the potential for rabies cases along the entire coastline where seals are present,” the department said.

The rabies virus is spread to humans and other animals through contact with the saliva of infected animals. Humans can be exposed to rabies through bites, scratches or licks to wounds, grazes, broken skin, or to the lining of the mouth and nose by rabid animals. The common signs and symptoms of rabies in people include discomfort or pain at the site of the (previous) wound, fever, headache, nausea, and vomiting. This rapidly progresses to signs of neurological dysfunction, which may include changed behaviour, confusion, and agitation. People with rabies can also display hypersalivation, localized weakness and paralytic syndromes, which eventually progresses to coma and death. Immediate medical attention following suspected rabies exposure is critical. If no post-exposure prophylaxis is given, an infected person may start experiencing symptoms 1 to 3 months after exposure. In rare cases, symptoms can develop after more than six months following an exposure.