Cavendish Square’s We Are EGG wins coveted Large Retail Store Design of the Year Award

We Are EGG, the 3 000m² “plug and play” department store in Cavendish Square, recently walked away with the coveted South African Council of Shopping Centres (SACSC) Award for Large Retail Store Design of the Year for 2021. The SACSC Retail Design and Development Awards seek to recognise exceptional shopping centre and store design within the South African property industry.

Launched in December 2020, in the thick of the Covid-9 lockdown, by retail mavericks Paul Simon, the founder of YDE and Arie Fabian of the Fabiani brand, the next-generation, omni-channel department store We Are EGG is home to more than 180 local and international brands across fashion, beauty, home decor, gadgets and accessories, footwear, sneakers, food and drink and well-being – all in one beautifully curated space. It’s aimed at representing small, medium and micro enterprises, and 80% of the offering in EGG is locally produced and sourced. For many of the local brands, this is their only brick and mortar home. “We are truly proud of this award and excited about our growth plans for the next 12 months – watch this space to hear more about where in Gauteng our next EGG store will be opening,” said Simon.