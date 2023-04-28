CBD evictions: tent dwellers seek legal help

Cape Town - Six people living in makeshift tents on Strand Street in the CBD had to rope in legal help after they were allegedly evicted by Prasa security guards this week. The individuals, who are already subject to the City of Cape Town’s pending legal eviction proceedings, were stripped of their belongings from their informal dwellings situated on railway lines.

Desperate for help in their situation, they called on civil rights organisation Ndifuna Ukwazi (NU) to help. Prasa, however, said the action was taken to address “the mushrooming crime in the precinct”. Prasa spokesperson, Zino Mihi, said: “Due to crime that is mushrooming in the Cape Town station precinct, Metrorail WC together with other law enforcement agencies such as SAPS, the City of Cape Town Law Enforcement, Rapid Rail Police Unit (RRPU) and the Central City Improvement District ( CCID) have established a weekly joint operation to combat crime and to ensure that safety is prioritised in and around Cape Town station and the CBD.”

This comes while the City expected a decision from the Western Cape High Court on issuing eviction notices at various “tent city sites” in the Cape Town CBD. In a statement, NU, said: “Three of the occupiers immediately sought help from Ndifuna Ukwazi... We responded immediately by informing Prasa security guards to halt the illegal eviction process (taking down structures and confiscating personal belongings). This was done after it was established that there was no court order authorising the eviction. It was explained to them that the removal of the occupiers' homes was illegal and constitutes a criminal offence.

“The Prasa security guards immediately stopped their illegal eviction, and have made arrangements for the return of tents and personal belongings from the Woodstock dump site. Prasa has arranged to take the occupiers at the dump to try and identify and retrieve their belongings. Many of the items may not be retrieved but the confiscated items include ID documents, CVs, certificates, bank cards, money, music boxes, shoes, blankets and clothing.”