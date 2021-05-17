Cele hails officers behind Khayelitsha mass shootings breakthrough

Cape Town – Police Minister Bheki Cele has hailed the officers probing the Khayelitsha mass shooting which claimed the lives of 13 people, following the detention of 11 suspects on Monday.

They were detained at a hotel in Sea Point.

Nine people were shot and killed at different locations in Site B in Khayelitsha. Four others succumbed to injuries sustained from the shootings in hospital and five were seriously wounded.

The shootings are believed to be linked to the ongoing extortion racket plaguing several areas in and around Cape Town.

Cele has welcomed the multiple arrests, saying this would not have been possible without the added resources pumped into the Western Cape.

Acting police commissioner in the Western Cape Major-General Thembisile Phathekile, Safety and Security MEC Albert Fritz, Major-General Jeremy Veary and Chris Nissen of the Human Rights Commission met at the Khayelitsha police station today to discuss a way forward after 13 people were killed in Site B on Saturday. Video: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

“The 72-hour activation plan is yet again proving to be an effective tool in the apprehension of those responsible for violent crimes.

’’We believe these arrests will lead us to more answers surrounding the heinous acts linked to extortion, and are a major development in our efforts to combat the crime of extortion.

’’We owe it to the consistent and hard work of all those in the multi-disciplinary team that has brought about this breakthrough,” said Cele.

Earlier, police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said the suspects were being questioned with a view to charging them.

“The task team, comprising Lockdown II forces, intelligence officials, organised crime detectives and a combat contingent, pounced on the suspects at a hotel in Sea Point at about 3am.

“Since inception, the multi-disciplinary team has been working around the clock in search of the suspects. Major-General Patekile has expressed appreciation for the relentless efforts of the team.

’’Once charged, the suspects will face murder and attempted murder charges. As the investigations progress, more charges could be added.”

Cape Times