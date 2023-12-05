Cele not ready to apologise to crime activist

Police Minister Bheki Cele has asked for an opportunity to engage with National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula over the apology he is supposed to tender to the House. Last week, the National Assembly took a decision that Cele should tender an apology to the House for his conduct towards Action Society director Ian Cameron when he shouted “shut up” at Cameron during a crime imbizo in Gugulethu last year.

This was after the ethics and members’ interest committee made a recommendation against Cele and others who flouted the code of MPs. He was out of the country when the decision was taken. During Tuesday’s proceedings, House chairperson Grace Boroto called on Cele, who was on the platform, to show his face on the camera.

Cele duly showed his face and asked for more time to engage with Mapisa-Nqakula. “At this juncture… I wrote to the Speaker about the matter. “We have not exhausted correspondence with the Speaker. She acknowledged it but has not responded,” Cele said.

“I request to be given an opportunity to take up the matter forward with the Speaker.” In response, Boroto said: “Your request has been granted. We will wait for that.” Earlier, ANC MP Nomsa Kubheka escaped a further sanction after she struggled to show her face for her reprimand.

Kubheka was among three MPs that did not disclose their financial interest along with former colleagues James Tyotyo and Sibusiso Kula, who are no longer MPs. Last week, she was meant to show her face while being reprimanded, but claimed her camera was not opening. A repeat of last week nearly happened when it was time to reprimand her as she did not attend the session in person.

“House chairperson, my humble apology. I am trying to press on the camera. It says ‘unable to access the camera’,” Kubheka said. Boroto noted that Kubheka had not sought assistance from Parliament administration. “I have a report that they have been calling you the whole day and you did not respond,” she said.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said it was regrettable that what happened last week was repeating itself. “We can’t be wasting the time of this august House. This is just too much. We want to apologise as the ANC caucus for such an embarrassment time and again,” Majodina said. The presiding officers should take further steps against Kubheka, she added. Boroto said the instruction was that Kubheka show her face on the virtual platform in order for the reprimand to be administered.

“Knowing you had a duty to perform in your name, you should have asked for assistance. Since you are unable to show your face, this matter will be processed differently,” she said. Kubheka was then able to switch on the camera and Boroto administered the reprimand. Kubheka asked if she could speak, but Boroto denied her request.