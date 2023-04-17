Cele says his department was not involved as SAPS commissioner’s security clearance comes under scrutiny

Cape Town - Police Minister Bheki Cele has distanced the police from the appointment of SAPS commissioner Fannie Masemola to the top position without a security clearance. EFF MP Henry Shembeni wrote to Cele enquiring about the processes that were followed when Masemola was promoted to his current position.

Shembeni also asked about the date the security clearance was conducted on Masemola. The news of Masemola being employed as the SAPS commissioner without a security clearance certificate, and had been without any for four years, first emerged in March. This sparked an outcry in some policing circles as the SAPS had previously claimed that the vetting was being expedited.

In his written response, Cele said President Cyril Ramaphosa was empowered in terms of the Constitution to appoint a woman or man as the national commissioner of the SAPS. “The president appointed General SF Masemola as the national commissioner of SAPS and this process was not managed by the Department of Police,” Cele said. He also said there was no specified date when the security clearance was conducted on Masemola for his promotion.

However, Cele said Masemola previously applied for a security clearance at the level of top secret, which was approved effective from December 23, 2013, and expired on December 12, 2018. “General Masemola submitted an e-vetting application on December 12, 2018, which was directed to his then supervisor, former national commissioner. “The application stagnated at the level of supervisor on the system and was never forwarded to the vetting officer for activation of the re-vetting process.”

Cele also said Masemola submitted a security clearance application to the State Security Agency (SSA). “The Minister of Police also wrote to the Minister in the Presidency for the SSA during April 2022 to commence with the vetting. “Preliminary engagements with the SSA confirmed that the application is in the process,” he said.