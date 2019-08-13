Police and members of the SANDF in Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain ahead of a briefing by Police Minister Bheki Cele on Monday. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – Police said the murder rate remained a concern, despite Operation Lockdown resulting in the arrests of more than 1 000 suspects for various crimes and the deployment of the army on the Cape Flats. This emerged when Police Minister Bheki Cele updated the media in Mitchells Plain about operations since the deployment of the army.

After roadblocks, raids and search warrants, 806 wanted suspects and 20 notorious gang members were arrested for crimes including murder, attempted murder, hijacking, assault and possession of firearms and ammunition. Of the 806, two were arrested in connection with the Philippi East murders, where 13 people were shot dead in fewer than 48 hours last month.

Police cited the increasing number of illegal liquor outlets that operated 24 hours, and the proliferation of illegal firearms as major contributing factors to the murder rate.

Police also confiscated 45 firearms, 1 036 pieces of ammunition, 78 knives and an assortment of drugs and other illegal substances.

Cele said more operations would take place shortly in hot spots. This, as the military had two months to stabilise all 10 of the policing precincts in which it was deployed.

Cele said crime levels were stabilising amid the deployment of the military and the police were committed to reducing these further. He added that policing was hampered by a number of socio-economic conditions.

“We have also learnt that policing efforts will be meaningful if the generators of crime are addressed. Illegal liquor outlets continue to aggravate serious violent crimes.

“The proliferation of illegal firearms count for the majority of murder and attempted murder cases recorded. Poor lighting, access roads and lack of formal housing are but some factors that adversely affect the policing of certain communities.”

He said the police ministry had spoken to the liquor board about rules and regulations regarding shebeen owners and called for all illegal shebeens to continue being shut down.