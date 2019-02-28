Rainbow Bridge, trained by Eric Sands, won the 2019 Sun Met. Screengrab: YouTube

Cape Town – Horse racing and betting operator Phumelela Gaming has condemned the violent attack and robbery on Sun Met winning trainer Eric Sands, 62, at the Milnerton Training Centre. Sands was in the yard of his stables last Wednesday when an intruder stormed in wielding an axe and charged towards him.

Evading the attacker, Sands was overpowered by three more assailants wielding knives before he was tied up in his office. The attackers made off with R7 500 in cash as well as some foreign currency left over from overseas trips.

Several trainers have raised concerns about security at the training centre as the attack on Sands came mere days after Port Elizabeth-based Michele Turner was assaulted at the same complex.

Phumelela chief executive John Stuart said: “One’s workplace should be a safe haven, not a place where you are literally forced to fight for survival.

"Unfortunately, we live in a country where crime has seemingly become part of everyday life and we are not immune against it.

"We are all shocked at the events of last week Wednesday and I want to assure Eric that he can count on everyone at Phumelela for support during this traumatic time.”

Stuart said that Phumelela would do everything in its power to ensure that the perpetrators were brought to justice.

According to reports, there was security on duty at the time of the Sands attack but was on the road frontage side of the stables guarding the cars and heard nothing.

Kenilworth Racing general manager Dean Diedericks said the attack on Sands happened despite additional security guards being deployed after a meeting at the beginning of the month, with various role-players, relating to security at the Milnerton Training Centre.

“There are thus five guards deployed during the day shift and six guards for the night shift. In addition, more focus will be placed on the T Blocks with two guards patrolling on the trackside and a further two guards patrolling the Koeberg Road side.

"It is a difficult area to secure as each yard has an individual entrance and it is a stretch that is approximately 800m long,” he said.

Diedericks urged all the trainers to be vigilant and to ensure their yards were secure at all times – with security gates locked.

Cape Times