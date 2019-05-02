President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency (ANA)

Basebenzi Masimanyane (Workers, let’s unite). This was the call as the world put the spotlight on working conditions. Yesterday also marked the first Workers’ Day where about 8 million South African workers have a minimum wage that enables domestic workers to get maternity leave and sees waiters and waitresses not having to rely on tips any more.

The National Minimum Wage Act, signed into law by President Cyril Ramaphosa in November last year, sets South Africa’s first national minimum wage at R20 an hour - equivalent to R3 500 a month, depending on the number of hours worked.

Addressing a sea of red at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium in Durban,Ramaphosa said: “As we celebrate 25 years of democracy, we can also celebrate the success that we have achieved in improving the rights of workers. We put in place legislation - such as the Labour Relations Act and the Basic Conditions of Employment Act - that are but a few examples of the constitutional protections available to workers.

“This government guarantees the right to paid maternity and paternity leave, the right to refuse to do dangerous work and the right to a national minimum wage. Our task is now to build on these victories. Let us unite to wage this new struggle for radical economic and social transformation,” he said.

Ramaphosa said the day was for workers to claim the many victories they had achieved in their struggle for decent working conditions and fair labour practices.

“The words of former President OR Tambo (who was acting secretary-general at the time) at the 1959 Sactu Congress wherein he called on ANC members to be the organisers in the factories, on the farms, vineyards and sugar plantations, are still relevant today we struggle for the total emancipation of the poor and working class.

“Our struggle is to achieve the National Democratic Revolution, to put in place a united, non-racial, non-sexist, demo- cratic and prosperous South Africa.”

He said the experience of black workers was marked by exploitation, oppression, unsafe working conditions and humiliation during apartheid.

CAPE TIMES