The 100 walkers, led by the District Six Homecoming Centre of the District Six Museum, a key driver of the renaming campaign, passed through Buitenkant Street, Caledon Street, St Mark’s Street and the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) campus to reach a cairn, where they observed a moment’s silence, listened to speeches and laid symbolic stones and banners and placards.
District Six Museum acting director Chrischene’ Julius said the cairn was situated on a very historic spot in District Six.
“For us the cairn’s stones were always the last part of District Six that we are actually standing in front of now. For many years the site was empty, and the building of the CPUT residence on this spot forced us to think about who owns the land in District Six.
“How is it that certain parts of District Six are sold off and developed?”