Picture: Supplied / SAPS Cape Town – The cellphone of a policeman who was shot dead in Delft South was found on two suspects who allegedly robbed a business in the Bellville CBD. The suspects were arrested early this morning, just over an hour after they had allegedly fired several shots and robbed the business. Flying Squad officers apprehended the suspects and recovered a vehicle, 17 cellphones as well as two firearms in Mfuleni, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Wednesday. Of the cellphones recovered, one belongs to a 42-year-old off-duty police officer, Sergeant Thanduxolo Wiseman Stuma, who was shot dead while walking home at 12.45am in Delft South. The policeman’s cellphone was taken in the robbery. He was a detective attached to the Elsies River police station.

"Police investigations are yet to determine if the firearms seized are linked to the murder of the of the Elsies River detective.

"Further investigations that are currently underway are looking into whether there were other suspects involved and all could be linked other serious crime incidents.

"Indications are that more arrests are imminent as the DPCI detectives pursue several leads. The two arrested suspects, aged 26 and 32, are expected to appear in court soon," Potelwa said.

Western Cape Acting provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Sindile Mfazi has his expressed heartfelt condolences to Stuma's family.

"Off-duty Sergeant Stuma was walking home at 00:45 when unknown gunmen in a vehicle pulled up next to him, took his cellphone and fired a shot. He died on the scene," Mfazi said.

Elsies River station commander Brigadier Sandile Sonjani, who visited the family, described Stuma, who joined the SAPS in 2006, as a quiet, humble and disciplined police official. He said police officials at the station were saddened by the tragic loss.

Mfazi has vowed that the perpetrators of this act will face the full might of the law. He also commended Flying Squad members who arrested two suspects found with Stuma’s cellphone and other items.

