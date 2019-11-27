Cape Town – The cellphone of a policeman who was shot dead in Delft South was found on two suspects who allegedly robbed a business in the Bellville CBD.
The suspects were arrested early this morning, just over an hour after they had allegedly fired several shots and robbed the business.
Flying Squad officers apprehended the suspects and recovered a vehicle, 17 cellphones as well as two firearms in Mfuleni, Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said on Wednesday.
Of the cellphones recovered, one belongs to a 42-year-old off-duty police officer, Sergeant Thanduxolo Wiseman Stuma, who was shot dead while walking home at 12.45am in Delft South.
The policeman’s cellphone was taken in the robbery. He was a detective attached to the Elsies River police station.