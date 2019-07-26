Pupils have taken a liking to marine sciences, a subject piloted at schools at the start of the year. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Marine sciences, a subject launched as a part of the Grade 10 curriculum at the beginning of the year, has been gazetted and the 21-day public comment period has opened. The Two Oceans Aquarium, in partnership with Gansbaai Academy, Simon’s Town High and South Peninsula High schools, had launched the pilot, which has been offered as an extra subject two afternoons a week.

The subject is also available to interested Grade 10 learners from neighbouring schools and surrounding areas.

Russell Stevens, head of education at the Two Oceans Aquarium, said the gazetting was an exciting moment for marine education in South Africa.

“It is a first for us, and a first for Africa. The curriculum is already recognised around the world as one to strive towards.

‘‘Officials within the education department have shown nothing but support, enthusiasm and a ‘let’s make this happen’ attitude as they have seen the hard work which has been put into the development of the curriculum and teacher support materials by the Two Oceans Aquarium teaching team.

‘‘We look forward to the official pilot in schools where the Grade 10s of 2020 will take marine sciences as one of their subjects for their matric in 2022.”

Stevens said they developed “an extremely successful” partnership with the Department of Basic Education, the Gauteng Department of Education and the Western Cape Education Department.

“These students have expressed an understanding of how important the ocean is as we face the climate crisis.

“We have been inspired by them and their commitment to being the change that they want to see in the world,” he said.

Interested parties can find the new curriculum at https://bit.ly/2Yrj5kW

Comments and submissions can be made to: SA Tihbane for attention ofDL Silman, telephone 012 357 4074, email [email protected], or by post to, A Tihbane for attention DL Silman, Department of Basic Education, Private Bag X895, Pretoria, 0001.