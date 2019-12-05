File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town – The popular traffic fine roadshow – run by the City’s Legal Services Department, together with the City’s Traffic Service – will take place at the Cape Town Civic Centre for five days from next week Monday until Friday. Between 8am and 2pm each day next week, a team consisting of administrative staff, prosecutors and traffic officers will be on the Concourse Level of the Cape Town Civic Centre to assist motorists with their fines and warrants of arrests, the City said on Thursday.

The public will also be presented with an opportunity to make enquiries on outstanding fines, and to settle outstanding fines and warrants.

Prosecutors will be on standby to consider their representations and cashiers will be available to take payments in settlement of fines.

"The purpose of the roadshow is to provide a convenient one-stop shop to the public to sort out their outstanding fines once and for all," said Sharon Cottle, mayoral committee member for corporate services.