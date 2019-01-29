Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a cop was shot by a security guard at the Zevenwacht shopping mall in Kuils River. Photo: Supplied

Cape Town – Police are investigating a case of attempted murder after a cop was shot by a security guard at a shopping mall in Kuils River. It was chaos at Zevenwacht Mall just after 10am on Sunday when multiple shots went off at the second entrance of the centre.

According to a police source, the victim, who is a constable attached to the Blue Downs Cluster Tracing Team, was standing at the entrance of the mall when an argument broke out between him and two Fidelity Security guards who were trying to exit the mall.

The source says the constable, who was off duty at the time, had been “instructed” three times by security guards to move out of the way.

“The security officers instructed him thrice to move out of the way and he refused to do so.

“One of the security officers who had an R5 rifle then fired shots at the constable and he sustained bullet wounds to his right leg.

“The security officers then left the scene and headed straight to the police station,” the source explained.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk confirmed the shooting incident and says one person was arrested.

“Circumstances surrounding a shooting incident (Sunday) morning at 10.15am at a shopping mall in Kuils Rivier where a 32-year-old off-duty SAPS member was shot in the leg by a security guard are under investigation.

“An attempted murder and discharging of a firearm in a municipal area case were registered for investigation.

“A 36-year-old man was arrested and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment,” Van Wyk says.

The general manager at Zevenwacht Mall, Maryke Potgieter, also confirmed the incident.

“Currently we have no comment as the police investigations are ongoing. A statement will be issued when ready. However, we confirm that the incident was unrelated to the mall.”

The Daily Voice also tried contacting Fidelity Security. When reporters identified themselves, they were placed on hold and their calls were dropped numerous times.

